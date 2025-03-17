Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by First National Advisers LLC

First National Advisers LLC raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,363 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel now owns 4,240 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 9,995 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $98.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.