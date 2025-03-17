Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Stratus Properties Price Performance

Stratus Properties stock opened at $18.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.07 and a beta of 1.21. Stratus Properties has a 52-week low of $17.65 and a 52-week high of $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stratus Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stratus Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $390,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Stratus Properties by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Stratus Properties by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Stratus Properties by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 150.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. 61.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stratus Properties

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the entitlement, development, management, leasing, and sale of multi and single family residential and commercial real estate properties in the Austin, Texas area and other select markets in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

Featured Stories

