Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Short Interest Update

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,890,000 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the February 13th total of 4,410,000 shares. Currently, 12.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 825,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Sun Country Airlines stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.13. 57,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,288. The stock has a market cap of $697.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Sun Country Airlines has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $18.59.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $260.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sun Country Airlines

Institutional Trading of Sun Country Airlines

In other news, SVP Grant Whitney sold 2,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $33,989.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,464.66. The trade was a 9.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP John Gyurci sold 27,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $469,667.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,551.62. The trade was a 70.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 200,541 shares of company stock worth $3,380,795 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,841,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,118,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,467,000 after acquiring an additional 791,669 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $8,868,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $6,898,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $6,261,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on SNCY shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

