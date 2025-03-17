Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $42,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In other news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total transaction of $90,721.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,696.56. This trade represents a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.76, for a total transaction of $3,607,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,577 shares in the company, valued at $929,678.52. This represents a 79.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,464 shares of company stock valued at $42,396,244 in the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on UTHR shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $388.25.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $307.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.64. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $221.53 and a twelve month high of $417.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $349.77 and its 200 day moving average is $358.53.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $735.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.74 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

