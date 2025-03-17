Swiss National Bank Has $46.76 Million Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 173,020 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $46,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MANH. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Manhattan Associates Stock Performance
NASDAQ MANH opened at $172.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $215.40 and a 200-day moving average of $257.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 49.15 and a beta of 1.47. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.10 and a 52-week high of $312.60.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates
In other news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 2,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.83, for a total transaction of $476,274.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,298,758.29. This trade represents a 2.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Manhattan Associates
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.
Further Reading
