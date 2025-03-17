Swiss National Bank Sells 24,100 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 428,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 24,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $40,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,860 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,867 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,096 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 37,670 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.58 per share, for a total transaction of $2,997,778.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,929,676.36. This represents a 37.79 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total transaction of $366,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,633.28. This represents a 14.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,394 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,323. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $80.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.50 and a 1-year high of $110.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.88.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.65%. Research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.55.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Akamai Technologies

About Akamai Technologies

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.