Syensqo Sa (OTCMKTS:SHBBF) Short Interest Update

Syensqo Sa (OTCMKTS:SHBBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, a decline of 32.5% from the February 13th total of 68,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 153.3 days.

Syensqo Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SHBBF remained flat at $88.17 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.25. Syensqo has a 12-month low of $74.38 and a 12-month high of $88.17.

Get Syensqo alerts:

About Syensqo

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Syensqo SA/NV operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates in two divisions: Materials and Consumer and Resources. The Materials division consists of polymers and composites businesses primarily serving automotive, aerospace and defense, and electronics markets. The Consumer and Resources division provides specialty solutions to consumer-focused end-markets, such as agro, personal care, food, etc.

Receive News & Ratings for Syensqo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syensqo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.