Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Should You Buy?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $176.60 and last traded at $174.29. 3,248,197 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 17,750,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $909.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $199.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.02.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.6855 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.68%.

Institutional Trading of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Lighthouse Financial LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $750,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. IronOak Wealth LLC. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,233,000. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.