Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 124954 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
TLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Talon Metals from C$0.50 to C$0.45 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Talon Metals from C$0.55 to C$0.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th.
Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.
