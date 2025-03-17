TCTC Holdings LLC Buys 62 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 26,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 125,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,660,000 after acquiring an additional 17,022 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,040,000 after acquiring an additional 805,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,778,521.60. This represents a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $1,146.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $997.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,009.72.

View Our Latest Research Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:LLY opened at $813.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $711.40 and a one year high of $972.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $830.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $842.50.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.