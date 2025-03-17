TCTC Holdings LLC Purchases 1,132 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Clarus Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.0 %

GLD opened at $275.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $261.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.65. The company has a market cap of $82.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 0.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $198.94 and a 1-year high of $276.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

