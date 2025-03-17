TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 1,134 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

TCTC Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 898,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the period. Williams Companies makes up 1.7% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $48,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Williams Companies Stock Performance
WMB opened at $57.33 on Monday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.84 and a 12-month high of $61.46. The company has a market cap of $69.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.78 and its 200 day moving average is $53.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.
Williams Companies Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.29%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.07.
Check Out Our Latest Report on WMB
Insider Activity
In related news, SVP Chad A. Teply sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $1,467,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,511,890.08. The trade was a 16.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Micheal G. Dunn sold 96,687 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $5,128,278.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 714,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,907,316.72. The trade was a 11.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,583 shares of company stock worth $7,563,278 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
About Williams Companies
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Williams Companies
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- How to Build the Ultimate Everything ETF Portfolio
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Dutch Bros or Starbucks: Which Coffee Stock Has More Growth?
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 3 Stocks With High ROE and Market-Beating Growth Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.