TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. This is a 8.3% increase from TCW Strategic Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

TCW Strategic Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 13.3% annually over the last three years.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:TSI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.88. The company had a trading volume of 110,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,188. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $5.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.97.

About TCW Strategic Income Fund

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

