Tel-Instrument Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:TIK) Stock Price Up 1.9% – Here’s What Happened

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:TIK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.88 and last traded at $2.75. 2,301 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 59,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

Tel-Instrument Electronics Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.00.

Tel-Instrument Electronics Company Profile

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells avionics test and measurement solutions for the commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Avionics Government and Avionics Commercial.

