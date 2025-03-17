The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,967 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in AES by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 332,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,273,000 after buying an additional 133,308 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in AES by 5,143.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 76,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 75,509 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AES by 34.6% during the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 760,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,261,000 after buying an additional 195,460 shares during the last quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new stake in AES in the fourth quarter valued at $489,000. Finally, Leibman Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in AES in the fourth quarter valued at $2,375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded AES from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. HSBC initiated coverage on AES in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded AES from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

AES Trading Up 0.3 %

AES opened at $12.32 on Monday. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $22.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.09.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. AES had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.176 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. AES’s payout ratio is 29.54%.

About AES

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.