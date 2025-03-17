The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Short Interest Update

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,840,000 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the February 13th total of 22,740,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 9,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $745,282.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,613,038.78. This represents a 17.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 14,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $1,181,690.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 501,087 shares of company stock worth $40,952,233. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1,309.3% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,550,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,422,138. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.48. The firm has a market cap of $141.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.98. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $61.01 and a 52 week high of $84.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. TD Cowen upgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

