The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 399,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in Coca-Cola by 65.4% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 80,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after buying an additional 31,979 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 40.2% in the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 13,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 17.6% in the third quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 42.9% in the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of KO stock opened at $69.16 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $57.93 and a fifty-two week high of $73.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.54. The stock has a market cap of $297.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 45.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 19,058 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total transaction of $1,344,732.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Henrique Braun sold 25,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total transaction of $1,806,547.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,745.02. The trade was a 32.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 313,423 shares of company stock valued at $22,263,071. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. DZ Bank raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.24.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

