The Marygold Companies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MGLD) Short Interest Up 28.1% in February

The Marygold Companies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MGLD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 107,500 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the February 13th total of 83,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marygold Companies news, CEO & Melinda Gerber Livi Nicholas purchased 50,000 shares of Marygold Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,640,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,572,811.65. This represents a 0.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Marygold Companies Price Performance

Shares of MGLD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,369. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.32. Marygold Companies has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $2.10.

Marygold Companies Company Profile

The Marygold Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in investment fund management, beauty products, food products, financial services, and security alarm systems businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Australia, and Canada. It operates as an investment advisor to exchange traded funds and exchange traded products organized as limited partnerships or investment trusts.

