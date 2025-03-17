The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) CFO Buys $25,500.00 in Stock

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) CFO Tyler Loy bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 220,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,627.30. This trade represents a 4.76 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ONE Group Hospitality Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of STKS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.58. 36,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,044. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.37 and a 1-year high of $6.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The company has a market cap of $80.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.46.

Get ONE Group Hospitality alerts:

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.33). ONE Group Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 15.75% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $221.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.71 million. Research analysts expect that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONE Group Hospitality

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ONE Group Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,204,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,087,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 403,321 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP boosted its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,172,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 100,300 shares during the last quarter. Repertoire Partners LP acquired a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 430.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 67,698 shares during the last quarter. 29.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on STKS

ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a restaurant company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.