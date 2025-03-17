Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Grows Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.9% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $58,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PG opened at $168.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.81. The firm has a market cap of $394.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $153.52 and a 52-week high of $180.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.66 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 18.35%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.01%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 90,450 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total transaction of $14,819,328.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,313,845.76. The trade was a 34.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 35,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $6,078,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,829,817.68. This trade represents a 61.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,450 shares of company stock valued at $23,988,008. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $186.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $209.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.47.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

