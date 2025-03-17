Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Short Interest Down 24.4% in February

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 921,800 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the February 13th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 391,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of TM opened at $186.72 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $251.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.63. Toyota Motor has a fifty-two week low of $159.04 and a fifty-two week high of $255.23.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $9.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $5.62. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that Toyota Motor will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 961,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,099,000 after buying an additional 384,149 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 166.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 374,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,952,000 after buying an additional 234,078 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,762,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,571,000 after buying an additional 160,720 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,203,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,911,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. CLSA downgraded Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

