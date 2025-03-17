Trio Petroleum Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET) Short Interest Down 21.1% in February

Trio Petroleum Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 812,400 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the February 13th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 12.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Trio Petroleum Stock Up 15.5 %

TPET traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.45. 548,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,931,508. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of -7.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.58. Trio Petroleum has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $14.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trio Petroleum

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trio Petroleum stock. Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Trio Petroleum Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.43% of Trio Petroleum as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Trio Petroleum Company Profile

Trio Petroleum Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company. The company's flagship project comprises the 85.75% owned working interest in the South Salinas project that consists of approximately 9,300-acre located in Monterey, California. It also owns 22% working interest in the McCool Ranch Oil Field located in Monterey County, California; 2% production interest in the Asphalt Ridge project comprises approximately 960 acres located in southwest of Vernal, Utah; and holds an option agreement to acquire 100% working interest in the Union Avenue Field located in Bakersfield, California.

