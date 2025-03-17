trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Price Target Raised to $4.50 at Citigroup

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Citigroup from $2.60 to $4.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.90% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of trivago in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.94.

trivago Price Performance

TRVG traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $4.29. 74,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,142. The stock has a market cap of $300.03 million, a PE ratio of -429.40 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.46. trivago has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $5.03.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. trivago had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%. As a group, research analysts predict that trivago will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of trivago

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in trivago stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 288,236 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.41% of trivago at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About trivago

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

