TrueShares Active Yield ETF (NASDAQ:ERNZ) Short Interest Update

TrueShares Active Yield ETF (NASDAQ:ERNZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the February 13th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

TrueShares Active Yield ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ERNZ traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $23.44. 883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,419. TrueShares Active Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $25.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.58. The company has a market cap of $153.03 million and a PE ratio of 10.21.

TrueShares Active Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%.

TrueShares Active Yield ETF Company Profile

The TrueShares Active Yield ETF (ERNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks to outperform the broader market by investing in a portfolio of 50-150 income-generating securities derived from quantitative and qualitative analysis. ERNZ was launched on Apr 30, 2024 and is issued by Truemark Group.

