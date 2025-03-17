Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Trading 2.1% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.71 and last traded at $73.07. 4,802,470 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 19,508,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Fox Advisors cut Uber Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.31.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Trading Up 2.7 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $153.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. The trade was a 26.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.