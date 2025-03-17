Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target Lowered to $115.00 at Piper Sandler

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 195.86% from the company’s previous close.

RARE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.71.

NASDAQ RARE traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.87. The stock had a trading volume of 102,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,808. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.67. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $37.02 and a 1 year high of $60.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.99.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.07). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 101.60% and a negative return on equity of 193.80%. The business had revenue of $164.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 14,439 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $607,881.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,536,948.60. This trade represents a 11.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 73,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $3,091,571.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 641,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,016,875.10. This represents a 10.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,370 shares of company stock worth $5,751,499. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 46.9% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 73,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after buying an additional 23,580 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,666,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 740.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after purchasing an additional 76,150 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,773,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

