VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON) Shares Up 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.29 and last traded at $22.17. Approximately 9,101 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 157% from the average daily volume of 3,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.09.

VanEck China Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.04 and a 200-day moving average of $22.22.

Get VanEck China Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VanEck China Bond ETF stock. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC owned approximately 1.06% of VanEck China Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

VanEck China Bond ETF Company Profile

The VanEck China Bond ETF (CBON) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ChinaBond China High Quality Bond index. The fund tracks an investment-grade, broad-maturity government\u002Fcredit onshore RMB-denominated China bond index. CBON was launched on Nov 10, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck China Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck China Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.