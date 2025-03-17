VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON) Shares Up 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBONGet Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.29 and last traded at $22.17. Approximately 9,101 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 157% from the average daily volume of 3,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.09.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.04 and a 200-day moving average of $22.22.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VanEck China Bond ETF stock. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck China Bond ETF in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC owned approximately 1.06% of VanEck China Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The VanEck China Bond ETF (CBON) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ChinaBond China High Quality Bond index. The fund tracks an investment-grade, broad-maturity government/credit onshore RMB-denominated China bond index. CBON was launched on Nov 10, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

