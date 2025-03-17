VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2025

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPOGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the February 13th total of 67,400 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESPO. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 299.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 237.9% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Price Performance

ESPO traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,322. The stock has a market cap of $301.62 million, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.84 and a fifty-two week high of $97.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.62 and its 200-day moving average is $81.85.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Video Gaming & eSports index, a market-cap-weighted index of global firms involved in video gaming and eSports. ESPO was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.