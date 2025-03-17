VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the February 13th total of 67,400 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESPO. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 299.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 237.9% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF alerts:

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Price Performance

ESPO traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,322. The stock has a market cap of $301.62 million, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.84 and a fifty-two week high of $97.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.62 and its 200-day moving average is $81.85.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Get Free Report)

The VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Video Gaming & eSports index, a market-cap-weighted index of global firms involved in video gaming and eSports. ESPO was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.