Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Shares Acquired by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in Veralto by 2,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Veralto by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veralto alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLTO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Veralto from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Veralto from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Veralto from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.50.

Veralto Price Performance

VLTO opened at $98.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.28 and a 200-day moving average of $104.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.92. Veralto Co. has a 1-year low of $85.91 and a 1-year high of $115.00.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Veralto had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 16.04%. Equities analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veralto news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 463 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $46,114.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,795.60. The trade was a 2.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $1,045,044.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,496 shares in the company, valued at $10,486,173.60. The trade was a 9.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,467 shares of company stock worth $1,150,366 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veralto Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.