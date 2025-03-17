Vestcor Inc Sells 1,876 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Vestcor Inc lessened its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth about $314,075,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ryder System by 56.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 781,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,945,000 after acquiring an additional 281,052 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ryder System by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 722,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ryder System by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,473,000 after acquiring an additional 55,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Ryder System by 212.4% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 425,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,055,000 after buying an additional 289,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on R shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ryder System from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ryder System from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

Ryder System Price Performance

Ryder System stock opened at $140.65 on Monday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.88 and a 12 month high of $171.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.00 and its 200-day moving average is $154.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.23.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.06. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 3.87%. Equities research analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.22%.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

