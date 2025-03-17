Vestcor Inc Sells 2,050 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Vestcor Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 60.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 118.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 13.7 %

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $357.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $385.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $386.94. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $309.01 and a 52-week high of $544.36. The company has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $1.33. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ULTA. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $327.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $538.00 to $526.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. William Blair lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $431.13.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

