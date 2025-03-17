Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Shares Acquired by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 99.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 278,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,700 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $18,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 6.7% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Victory Capital by 3.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 7,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $585,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Victory Capital Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $57.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.90. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.38 and a 1 year high of $73.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.17.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 32.33%. Analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Victory Capital from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Victory Capital from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Victory Capital Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

