Video Game Stocks To Watch Today – March 14th

Walmart, Target, and Take-Two Interactive Software are the three Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Video game stocks are shares in companies that develop, publish, or distribute video games and related technologies. These investments are influenced by industry trends, consumer demand, and technological innovations, and they offer investors a way to potentially benefit from the growing entertainment and digital media sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.17. 12,717,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,894,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $684.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.56. Walmart has a 52-week low of $58.56 and a 52-week high of $105.30.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Target stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,140,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,776,660. Target has a 52 week low of $103.51 and a 52 week high of $181.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $47.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $204.38. 565,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,747,605. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $135.24 and a fifty-two week high of $218.75. The company has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.49.

