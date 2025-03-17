Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Short Interest Down 23.7% in February

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the February 13th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IDE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.54. 24,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,229. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average of $10.79.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund

About Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the fourth quarter worth $2,321,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the fourth quarter worth $1,144,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 167,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 66,936 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the third quarter worth $698,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the fourth quarter worth $445,000.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

