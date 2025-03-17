Wealth Architects LLC Buys 9,043 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,043 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAX. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 29,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 62,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of DFAX stock opened at $26.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.80. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $27.33.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.