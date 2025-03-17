Wealth Architects LLC Cuts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Wealth Architects LLC reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 484 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,030.00, for a total transaction of $5,087,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,338,500. The trade was a 27.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 2,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.00, for a total transaction of $2,609,586.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 288,103 shares of company stock valued at $279,142,041 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $800.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,150.00 price objective (up from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,014.26.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $918.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $951.04 and a 200 day moving average of $849.90. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $542.01 and a 52 week high of $1,064.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

