Wealth Architects LLC Has $25.68 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Wealth Architects LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 2.9% of Wealth Architects LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $25,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $187.23 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $177.15 and a twelve month high of $219.01. The company has a market capitalization of $100.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $199.58 and its 200 day moving average is $201.72.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.