Wealth Architects LLC Has $25.68 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Wealth Architects LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 2.9% of Wealth Architects LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $25,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 2.3 %
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $187.23 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $177.15 and a twelve month high of $219.01. The company has a market capitalization of $100.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $199.58 and its 200 day moving average is $201.72.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
