Wealth Architects LLC Has $4.83 Million Stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $4,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

NYSEARCA DFGR opened at $26.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.09. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $23.37 and a one year high of $29.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.20.

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

