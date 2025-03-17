Wealth Architects LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Wealth Architects LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Performa Ltd US LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 177,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,183,000 after purchasing an additional 12,084 shares in the last quarter. GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,556,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,022,000 after buying an additional 456,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 198,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,373,000 after buying an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $62.09 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.22. The company has a market capitalization of $59.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.27 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

