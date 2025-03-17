Wealth Architects LLC Sells 379 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wealth Architects LLC lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,140 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Taurus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 814 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 16,581 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 12,336 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock opened at $35.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $133.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.19. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $32.50 and a 12-month high of $45.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.83.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

