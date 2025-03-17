Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for eBay (EBAY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) recently:

3/3/2025 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2025 – eBay was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/27/2025 – eBay had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

2/27/2025 – eBay was given a new $72.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/27/2025 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/27/2025 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/27/2025 – eBay had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $72.00 to $71.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/27/2025 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $59.00 to $63.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2025 – eBay had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $64.00 to $63.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/27/2025 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $64.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/27/2025 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $65.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2025 – eBay had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock.

2/24/2025 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $66.00 to $72.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/14/2025 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2025 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

eBay Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.44. 4,344,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,732,079. The company has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $48.52 and a one year high of $71.61.

Get eBay Inc alerts:

eBay Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.07%.

Insider Activity at eBay

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eBay

In other news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $378,281.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 530,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,709,615.50. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $260,082.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,778.80. This trade represents a 5.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,272 shares of company stock worth $1,056,324. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,580 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its position in eBay by 172.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in eBay in the third quarter worth $1,307,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in eBay by 794.2% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 70,616 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 62,719 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of eBay by 5,091.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 142,051 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after buying an additional 139,315 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.