Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the quarter. Welltower makes up about 1.6% of Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Welltower by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Stock Up 1.3 %

WELL stock opened at $147.85 on Monday. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.87 and a 52 week high of $158.55. The company has a market capitalization of $94.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 3.15%. On average, analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 171.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on WELL. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wedbush raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $146.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.19.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

