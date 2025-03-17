WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Short Interest Update

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the February 13th total of 53,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 59,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

WidePoint Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN WYY traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $3.57. 11,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,648. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.96. WidePoint has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The company has a market cap of $34.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WidePoint

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in WidePoint during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in WidePoint during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WidePoint in the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 50,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares during the period. 22.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploys identity management solutions that provides secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

