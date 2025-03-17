William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $255.85 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,118,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 333,754 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $255,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD opened at $100.97 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $94.73 and a one year high of $193.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.14.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Summit Insights upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial set a $130.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.14.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

