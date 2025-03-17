William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $439.52 Million Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 258,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,480 shares during the period. MercadoLibre comprises 1.1% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $439,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. GWN Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,480.00 to $2,450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James raised shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,350.00 to $2,760.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,402.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $2,021.37 on Monday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,324.99 and a 1-year high of $2,374.54. The stock has a market cap of $102.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,966.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,969.13.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $12.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.21 by $2.40. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 51.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

