Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Shares Down 3.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) traded down 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.27 and last traded at $34.91. 54,820 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 625,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on WGO shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Monday, December 23rd. KeyCorp raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Winnebago Industries from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Winnebago Industries Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.39 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.00 and its 200 day moving average is $52.15.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $625.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.23 million. Winnebago Industries had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is -206.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Winnebago Industries

In other news, Director Jacqueline D. Woods sold 1,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total value of $66,612.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,855.20. This represents a 12.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 270.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 823.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 4,038.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

