WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, a growth of 44.5% from the February 13th total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

DXJS traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.20. 12,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,806. WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $27.18 and a 52-week high of $35.64. The company has a market capitalization of $73.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.09.

Get WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund alerts:

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $1.0247 per share. This is a boost from WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXJS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Berkeley Inc lifted its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Inc now owns 217,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,527,000 after buying an additional 31,877 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 8,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Bearing Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $543,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (DXJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of Japanese small-cap stocks. The fund is hedged for currency fluctuations between the USD and JPY. DXJS was launched on Jun 28, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.