WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, a growth of 44.5% from the February 13th total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Trading Up 0.8 %
DXJS traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.20. 12,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,806. WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $27.18 and a 52-week high of $35.64. The company has a market capitalization of $73.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.09.
WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $1.0247 per share. This is a boost from WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund
The WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (DXJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of Japanese small-cap stocks. The fund is hedged for currency fluctuations between the USD and JPY. DXJS was launched on Jun 28, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
