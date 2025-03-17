Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Director Sells $1,809,975.00 in Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.33, for a total value of $1,809,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,099,750. This represents a 9.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Workday Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded up $6.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $250.62. 1,789,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,411,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.81 and a 52-week high of $294.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $256.84 and its 200-day moving average is $255.38.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($1.27). Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Workday from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Workday from $242.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in Workday by 7.2% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 29,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,934,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Workday by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 702,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,753,000 after buying an additional 119,769 shares during the period. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 387.0% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 355,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,926,000 after purchasing an additional 282,632 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

