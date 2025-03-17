XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.17), Zacks reports. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 24.95% and a negative net margin of 151.34%.

XOMA Stock Up 1.4 %

XOMA stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.73. 20,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,083. The company has a market capitalization of $244.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. XOMA has a twelve month low of $19.92 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XOMA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of XOMA from $123.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 500,742 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $13,069,366.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

Further Reading

