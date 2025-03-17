Yardley Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,912 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Yardley Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Yardley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. United Bank bought a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Allstate by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Allstate by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi RMB Capital LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:ALL opened at $207.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $55.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.47. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $156.66 and a 1 year high of $209.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $2.27. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 7.28%. As a group, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 40,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total value of $7,480,226.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,378,990.95. This trade represents a 68.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Allstate from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Allstate from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Argus raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Allstate from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.94.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ALL

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.